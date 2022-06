Microsoft has announced a new update will soon be available enabling you to customize your ship in Sea of Thieves, in ways never before allowed. The Season Seven update arrives next month during July 2022 and brings with it a wealth of new “Captaincy” features that will not only allow you to name your ship and emblazon it on the crest for all to see, but customize the ship’s interior to your heart’s content. Check out the musical teaser below to learn more about what you will be able to do when the update rolls out on Xbox and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO