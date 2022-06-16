ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmartRent, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Return On Capital Employed Insights

 4 days ago
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q1, SmartRent, Inc. Class A Common Stock's SMRT reported sales totaled $37.36 million. Despite a 9.88% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $23.39 million. In Q4, SmartRent, Inc. Class A Common Stock brought in $34.67 million in sales but lost $25.96...

G2 Energy Corp. Announces CSE Approval of Change of Business and Commencement Date of Trading

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTGEF), (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today that further to its news releases on December 6, 2021, December 24, 2022, March 22, 2022 and June 1, 2022, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has given its final approval to the Company's Change of Business ("COB") to oil and gas, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on March 14, 2022.
Want To Short The Price Of Bitcoin? There's A New ETF That Can Help

Perfectly timed with the crashing price of Bitcoin, a new ETF will offer investors the opportunity to profit from the declining price of the leading cryptocurrency. What Happened: The ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITI is set to launch this week, giving investors the opportunity to bet against Bitcoin BTC/USD.
CNBC's Final Trades: Dollar General, Veeva Systems And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he bought the August 320 puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he liked Dollar General Corp. DG in the backdrop of high inflation and supply chain issues. “They’re maintaining their margins between 8%-10% and I think it’s a good hold,” he added.
Tocvan Announces Closing of Private Placement and Executes Term Sheet for $5.125M Financing

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 15, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet in connection with a proposed financing for $5,125,000.00 (CAD) (the "Proposed Financing") with an institutional investor, the terms of which will be announced once all due diligence has been completed, which is expected by June 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to pay a refundable due diligence deposit of $75,000 (CAD) (the "Deposit Shares") via the issuance of 81,522 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.92 per common share.
5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
Gold Lion to Establish Special Committee to Investigate Battery Recycling Technologies; Complementing Ongoing Exploration Activities

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that it is establishing a special committee (the "Special Committee") to investigate next-generation battery recycling technologies, with the objective of complementing its ongoing exploration activities. Gold Lion holds a diverse portfolio of property claims located across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA and is actively involved in the exploration of precious and battery metals.
ACOGF: Results Are a Real Gem

First Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Alpha Cognition, Inc. ACOGF released 1Q:22 operational and financial results on May 31, 2022 and concurrently filed its annual report with SEDAR. Highlights for 2022 include:. ➢ Preclinical histology data for Alpha-1062 in TBI - February 2022. ➢ Preclinical data for Alpha-0602 announced...
So What's Up With Bitcoin Spinoff Litecoin Nosediving Today?

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Litecoin LTC/USD, are trading lower again Saturday afternoon in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto has traded lower this week in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve...
This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Ford, PayPal, Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group And Amazon

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc WING has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors. Since June 2017, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Walt Disney Co DIS, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, Ford Motor Company F, Coca-Cola Co KO, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
ADDISON, TX
