ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Paralyzed woman dies in Alabama house fire

By Kenzie Beach
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze0hA_0gCiMvII00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Over a dozen fire trucks and law enforcement from multiple agencies in the Phenix City area responded to a house fire that claimed the life of a female.

The home caught fire right off of Hwy. 165 resulting in a stand still in both directions for nearly two hours.

A family member tells News 3 that his paralyzed mother-in-law was trapped inside the home during the fire, but her husband was able to make it out. The family believes the fire started in the kitchen.

Russell County Coroner , Arthur Sumbry, tells News 3 the Russell County Coroners Office, Phenix City Police Department and Phenix City Fire Department are all investigating a possible fire related death.

Crews on scene included Phenix City Fire and Rescue, Fort Mitchell Fire Department, Seale Volunteer Fire Department, and Uchee Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public, but the body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science in Montgomery, Ala. on June 16th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Opelika storage building catches fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A storage building in Opelika caught fire at around 1:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the Opelika Fire Department. The fire was structural, only affecting a storage building located in the 300 block of Byrd Avenue. The fire department says that there were no injuries. The fire department did not […]
WRBL News 3

Crews on scene of fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City

UPDATE: 6/15/22 7:16 pm CST A family member tells News 3, that his paralyzed mother-in-law was trapped inside the home during the fire, but her husband was able to make it out. The family member says the fire started in the kitchen. News 3 has not been able to confirm this with the coroner or […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phenix City, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
WTVM

Family escapes house fire on 3rd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is safe after a house fire on Third Avenue. According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire was in the 4200 block of Third Ave. The family of four made it out safe, however, Chief Shull says the house is a total loss.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Person found shot at Lanett church

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday. Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center.
LANETT, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee woman wants justice after being shot

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman in Tuskegee is speaking out just days after being shot by a stray bullet in the chest. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, multiple gunshots rang out around 10 p.m. Sunday in the Ridgewood community off Howard Road. Jordan said a motive is not known, and so far no suspects are in custody.
TUSKEGEE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Trucks#City Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
alreporter.com

Inmate dies at Easterling Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Tuesday confirmed through a spokesperson the death of a man serving at Easterling Correctional Facility last week. William Thierry, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday by correctional staff, and attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the ADOC spokesperson. The...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for missing teen last seen May 28

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Ladaizayia Bonner was last seen in Lagrange on May 28. Police believe she may be in the Columbus area. If you have information about her possible whereabouts, contact Detective Heckendorf at 706-883-2697.
LAGRANGE, GA
AL.com

Alabama mayor resigns after arrest, political turmoil

An Alabama city’s leader has announced his resignation. Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is stepping down after six years, effective June 30, news outlets reported. He said in a statement he made the decision after “many prayers and discussions with his wife,” news outlets reported. “I am proud...
TALLASSEE, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy