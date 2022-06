Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTGEF), (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today that further to its news releases on December 6, 2021, December 24, 2022, March 22, 2022 and June 1, 2022, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has given its final approval to the Company's Change of Business ("COB") to oil and gas, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on March 14, 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO