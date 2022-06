Crypto lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) had positions liquidated by crypto exchanges Deribit, BitMEX and FTX. What Happened: Across the past week, 3AC has experienced liquidations in Bitcoin derivative positions. As disclosed by The Block, 3AC currently owes $6 million to BitMEX. It was further revealed the positions liquidated by FTX and Deribit were comparatively smaller than the liquidation by BitMEX.

