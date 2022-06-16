Roman Coppola’s ‘The Seven Faces of Jane,’ Starring Gillian Jacobs: Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Variety can exclusively reveal a clip from “ The Seven Faces of Jane ,” produced by Roman Coppola and starring Gillian Jacobs, which will have its world premiere as the opening night film at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival, Arkansas on June 22.

The eight-chapter experiential road trip film is co-directed by Julian Acosta, Xan Cassavetes, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Boma Lluma, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Alex Takacs.

Automobile giant Ford was looking for a unique way to reach consumers about new electric vehicle Mustang Mach E and speak to a diverse audience in authentic voices. For “The Seven Faces of Jane,” Roman Coppola had the vision of creating a film using the “Exquisite Corpse” concept, a method of creating art by collectively assembling parts to create a whole. This format consisted of each filmmaker contributing a segment with little to no knowledge of what the others were doing, and they were encouraged to express their unique vision, creative spirit, and style as a director, which was then joined together to form one, full-length feature film. They operated off of the story’s initial premise, with a few ground rules, but genre, tone, pace, additional characters, and any other narrative details were entirely at their own discretion.

In the film, Jane drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives away from her mundane life into a road odyssey where she experiences obstacles, connections and moments.

Watch the clip from the chapter directed by Gia Coppola here:

Producers also include Jason Baum, Sarah Park, Allison Amon and Luke Ricci with Chris Chang, Duffy Culligan, Tara Schaeffer, Alessandro Uzielli and Jordan Weisman serving as executive producers.

The film is edited by Peter Cabada Hagan, Scott Hanson, Armen Harootun, Niles Howard, Jacob Mendel and Michael Wolfe and the cinematographer is Andy Catarisano.