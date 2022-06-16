ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Coppola’s ‘The Seven Faces of Jane,’ Starring Gillian Jacobs: Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
 4 days ago
Variety can exclusively reveal a clip from “ The Seven Faces of Jane ,” produced by Roman Coppola and starring Gillian Jacobs, which will have its world premiere as the opening night film at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival, Arkansas on June 22.

The eight-chapter experiential road trip film is co-directed by Julian Acosta, Xan Cassavetes, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Boma Lluma, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Alex Takacs.

Automobile giant Ford was looking for a unique way to reach consumers about new electric vehicle Mustang Mach E and speak to a diverse audience in authentic voices. For “The Seven Faces of Jane,” Roman Coppola had the vision of creating a film using the “Exquisite Corpse” concept, a method of creating art by collectively assembling parts to create a whole. This format consisted of each filmmaker contributing a segment with little to no knowledge of what the others were doing, and they were encouraged to express their unique vision, creative spirit, and style as a director, which was then joined together to form one, full-length feature film. They operated off of the story’s initial premise, with a few ground rules, but genre, tone, pace, additional characters, and any other narrative details were entirely at their own discretion.

In the film, Jane drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives away from her mundane life into a road odyssey where she experiences obstacles, connections and moments.

Watch the clip from the chapter directed by Gia Coppola here:

Producers also include Jason Baum, Sarah Park, Allison Amon and Luke Ricci with Chris Chang, Duffy Culligan, Tara Schaeffer, Alessandro Uzielli and Jordan Weisman serving as executive producers.

The film is edited by Peter Cabada Hagan, Scott Hanson, Armen Harootun, Niles Howard, Jacob Mendel and Michael Wolfe and the cinematographer is Andy Catarisano.

Variety

‘Squid Game,’ Samsung and Apple Top YouTube’s 2022 Ad Global Leaderboard

Click here to read the full article. The original “Squid Game” trailer took the green light all the way to a spot on YouTube’s top 10 ads leaderboard for the last 12 months. Coming in at No. 5 on the YouTube global ad ranking, Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 1 trailer, released Sept. 1, 2021, has nearly 50 million views to date. Among the YouTube top 10, it registered the most likes with almost 850,000. Netflix has greenlit a second season of the violent South Korean drama and last week released a Season 2 teaser trailer. YouTube released the rankings Monday, timed for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

The Strokes Electrify Chicago, Apologize to ‘Republicans in the Crowd’ at Intimate Benefit Concert for Kina Collins

Click here to read the full article. The last time the Strokes played Chicago’s Metro was in 2001. The band’s debut album “Is This It” was just a few months old, but it had already launched Julian Casablancas and Co. to indie stardom. The now festival anthem and sports arena staple “Reptilia,” which would bring them to new heights, was two years away. Two decades later, the Strokes returned to the 1,100-cap Wrigleyville venue in support of local politician Kina Collins’ congressional run. Collins is a 31-year-old progressive activist whose platform includes fighting for unions, universal healthcare, body autonomy, gun control...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

‘Wolf Pack’ Series From Jeff Davis at Paramount+ Sets Four Leads

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has found its “Wolf Pack.” Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray have signed on to play the leads of the streamer’s upcoming supernatural teen drama series. Although “Wolf Pack” revolves around werewolves and is developed for television by Jeff Davis, the series is unconnected to his former MTV series “Teen Wolf” or the upcoming Paramount+ film sequel. The series is instead based on the book series of the same name by Canadian horror author Edo Van Belkom. The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amuse Pitches Slate of Japanese Projects for U.S. Adaptation at Second A-Japan Event

Click here to read the full article. Amuse Group USA, part of Japan’s Amuse Entertainment conglomerate, is to unveil a slate of its latest projects intended for North American investment, adaptation, remake or coproduction. The new IP will be pitched on Thursday at the second edition of A-Japan, an event that jointly operated by Amuse USA and the Visual Industry Promotion Organization, a non-profit agency intended to help the Japanese content industry become globally competitive. The edition will be held online only and kick off at 11 am PDT. A recording of the event will remain on the Amuse USA website...
COMICS
Variety

Variety

