Williamsburg, WV

Andrew Chapel UMC to hold Vacation Bible School

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG (WVDN) – Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. for youth ages 4-middle school.

The theme is Monumental, celebrating God’s Greatness. There will be games, singing, imagination station activities and more.

Friday night at 7 o’clock will be the final program.

Call 304-667-9288 for more information

