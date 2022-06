St. Bernards are known for being patient and watchful with children, but one dog is here to remind the Internet that they’re just as gentle with puppies, too. @Bearsdayz is a 1-year-old St. Bernard who recently met his baby sister, a Cocker Spaniel pup named Lolly. When the pair first locked eyes, Lolly took to Bear as if he were her mother (and yes, it is as adorable as it sounds). Luckily, the St. Bernard’s caring instincts kicked into gear, and he welcomed his sister in the sweetest way.

