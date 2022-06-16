ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Carrot Weather update brings card layout style, dual-pane radar, advanced storm features

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Gayz_0gCiKJGS00

Carrot Weather has received its latest update today with a range of useful features. A new layout style groups weather forecasts into easily consumable cards, there’s a handy dual-pane radar option to compare map views, enhanced storm tracking features, new secret locations, and more.

After launching a major update earlier this spring, Carrot Weather 5.7 is now available from the App Store.

Here are the main additions in the new update:

  • Card Layout Style. Give layouts a fresh new look with a design that groups your weather forecast into easily digestible “cards”. The new Roland layout preset, available in the Layout Gallery, was built just to show off this gorgeous new design.
  • Dual Pane Radar. Easily compare radar station products by activating Dual Pane Mode, which splits the maps screen into two separate windows that appear one on top of the other.
  • New Radar Station Products. Use the Differential Reflectivity, Spectrum Width, and Specific Differential Phase radar products to track severe weather events like hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain.
  • Storm Cell Details. Tap a storm cell to see the exact time the cell will reach each point along its predicted path on the map. You can also tap the callout to see even more details for each cell.
  • Storm Outlook Notifications. Receive a notification when the Storm Prediction Center forecasts severe weather for your area in the next 24 hours.

Carrot Weather 5.7 is available on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

And here’s the complete list of changes in the full release notes for version 5.7:

It’s summertime, meatbags! While you’ve been busy sweating Rorschach inkblot patterns in your clothes, I’ve been hard at work on a big new update to your favorite weather app.

Card Layout Style

Give your layouts a fresh new look with the “Card” layout style. Visit the Layout Gallery, then activate the new Roland layout to see this style in action. (Premium required.)

Dual Pane Radar

Easily compare radar station products by activating Dual Pane Mode, which splits the maps screen into two separate windows that appear one on top of the other. (U.S. only; Premium Ultra required.)

New Radar Station Products

Use Differential Reflectivity, Spectrum Width, and Specific Differential Phase to track the severity of intense thunderstorms. (U.S. only; Premium Ultra required.)

Storm Cell Details

Tap a storm cell to see the exact time the cell will reach each point along its predicted path on the map. And tap the callout button to see even more details on the cell. (U.S. only; Premium required.)

Storm Outlook Notifications

Receive a notification when the Storm Prediction Center forecasts severe weather for your area in the next 24 hours. (U.S. only; Premium Ultra required.)

But wait, there’s more!

  • Added 3 new secret locations.
  • Added Storm Outlook map layer.
  • Added favorite location icons to the maps screen.
  • Added a card row limit setting to the Cards section.
  • Moved the “Full Screen Mode” setting on iPad to the new “Layout Style” setting.
  • Added a sidebar button to the navigation bar on iPad to replace the old swipe gesture.
  • Added option to auto-hide the sidebar on iPad.
  • Updated rich notification views to include both light and dark versions.

Now it’s time for me to get back to breaking every single temperature record there is.

xoxo,

CARROT

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Feature request: Apple Watch should have a better low power mode

WWDC 2022 begins next week with the opening keynote on Monday, and we’ll finally get to see the next versions of Apple’s operating systems. Among all the rumors for watchOS 9, there’s one that caught my attention – a new low power mode for the Apple Watch. And in fact, I do think that the Apple Watch should have a smart low power mode.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Starling Home Hub firmware update brings virtual temperature sensors to HomeKit using Nest’s weather service

For people that dabble between Google and Apple’s smart home platforms, Starling Home Hub is a must-have on your home network. Once installed, every single Nest and Google Home device you have are accessible in HomeKit. I’ve been using the product for a few years, and it’s received continuous updates to add new features at no additional cost. Today, version 11.4 of the Starling Home Hub is adding support for virtual weather sensors in HomeKit.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Severe Weather#Smart Phone#Ios#The Layout Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
iPad
9to5Mac

Microsoft working on affordable Xbox streaming device to compete with Apple TV

Microsoft’s Xbox is certainly one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world. With Xbox Series S, which was introduced in 2020, customers have an even more affordable option for playing console games. Now Microsoft wants to bring the Xbox experience to even more people as the company has been working on a new streaming device to compete with Apple TV.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac [New: Dell 32 4K Conference Monitor]

USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really grown over the last couple of years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it’s now launched the more affordable Studio Display. And there are also lots of solid choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Let’s look at the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,600 range.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

These are the winners of the 2022 Apple Design Awards

Following the WWDC 2022 opening keynote, Apple also held the 2022 Apple Design Awards – a traditional ceremony in which the company chooses apps from iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS that have stood out in the App Store for being innovative or having great social impact. Now the winners have finally been revealed to the public.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iPad Air 5 base model lacks memory swap despite being a requirement for Stage Manager

With iPadOS 16, Apple announced multiple new features that are exclusive to iPads based on the M1 chip, such as Stage Manager for running apps in windows and also virtual memory swap for the first time on an iOS device. Interestingly, while memory swapping is reportedly one of the requirements to have Stage Manager, it turns out that the base model iPad Air 5 lacks this capability.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy