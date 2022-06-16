Carrot Weather update brings card layout style, dual-pane radar, advanced storm features

Carrot Weather has received its latest update today with a range of useful features. A new layout style groups weather forecasts into easily consumable cards, there’s a handy dual-pane radar option to compare map views, enhanced storm tracking features, new secret locations, and more.

After launching a major update earlier this spring, Carrot Weather 5.7 is now available from the App Store.

Here are the main additions in the new update:

Card Layout Style. Give layouts a fresh new look with a design that groups your weather forecast into easily digestible “cards”. The new Roland layout preset, available in the Layout Gallery, was built just to show off this gorgeous new design.

Give layouts a fresh new look with a design that groups your weather forecast into easily digestible “cards”. The new Roland layout preset, available in the Layout Gallery, was built just to show off this gorgeous new design. Dual Pane Radar. Easily compare radar station products by activating Dual Pane Mode, which splits the maps screen into two separate windows that appear one on top of the other.

Easily compare radar station products by activating Dual Pane Mode, which splits the maps screen into two separate windows that appear one on top of the other. New Radar Station Products. Use the Differential Reflectivity, Spectrum Width, and Specific Differential Phase radar products to track severe weather events like hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain.

Use the Differential Reflectivity, Spectrum Width, and Specific Differential Phase radar products to track severe weather events like hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain. Storm Cell Details. Tap a storm cell to see the exact time the cell will reach each point along its predicted path on the map. You can also tap the callout to see even more details for each cell.

Tap a storm cell to see the exact time the cell will reach each point along its predicted path on the map. You can also tap the callout to see even more details for each cell. Storm Outlook Notifications. Receive a notification when the Storm Prediction Center forecasts severe weather for your area in the next 24 hours.

Carrot Weather 5.7 is available on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

And here’s the complete list of changes in the full release notes for version 5.7:

It’s summertime, meatbags! While you’ve been busy sweating Rorschach inkblot patterns in your clothes, I’ve been hard at work on a big new update to your favorite weather app.

Card Layout Style

Give your layouts a fresh new look with the “Card” layout style. Visit the Layout Gallery, then activate the new Roland layout to see this style in action. (Premium required.)

Dual Pane Radar

Easily compare radar station products by activating Dual Pane Mode, which splits the maps screen into two separate windows that appear one on top of the other. (U.S. only; Premium Ultra required.)

New Radar Station Products

Use Differential Reflectivity, Spectrum Width, and Specific Differential Phase to track the severity of intense thunderstorms. (U.S. only; Premium Ultra required.)

Storm Cell Details

Tap a storm cell to see the exact time the cell will reach each point along its predicted path on the map. And tap the callout button to see even more details on the cell. (U.S. only; Premium required.)

Storm Outlook Notifications

Receive a notification when the Storm Prediction Center forecasts severe weather for your area in the next 24 hours. (U.S. only; Premium Ultra required.)

But wait, there’s more!

Added 3 new secret locations.

Added Storm Outlook map layer.

Added favorite location icons to the maps screen.

Added a card row limit setting to the Cards section.

Moved the “Full Screen Mode” setting on iPad to the new “Layout Style” setting.

Added a sidebar button to the navigation bar on iPad to replace the old swipe gesture.

Added option to auto-hide the sidebar on iPad.

Updated rich notification views to include both light and dark versions.

Now it’s time for me to get back to breaking every single temperature record there is.

xoxo,

CARROT

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: