It's only the beginning of June, and my summer spending habits are already starting to hurt my wallet. Between splurging on trips and buying clothes for said trips, let's just say I need to reel it in. To help me find pieces that will keep me looking stylish but won't cost me my next paycheck, I enlisted the help of four fellow fashion people who I've seen tag affordable brands on the 'gram. They're basically pros at taking pieces with lower price tags and putting them together to make a look that feels triple the cost, and they did just that with Scoop's latest collection of ultra-cute summer pieces. Want the details? Keep scrolling to see all the on-trend gems they're wearing from the brand, from polka dot two-piece sets to colorful maxi dresses. Your bank account will thank you.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO