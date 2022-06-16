WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police Foundation, City’s Police Department Hold Press Conference To Address Surge In Violent Crime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Philadelphia Police Foundation and the city’s police department will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Office of Forensic Science in Poplar to address the surge in violent crime. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

