WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police Foundation, City’s Police Department Hold Press Conference To Address Surge In Violent Crime

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Philadelphia Police Foundation and the city’s police department will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Office of Forensic Science in Poplar to address the surge in violent crime. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: The Philadelphia Police Foundation and the city’s police department will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Office of Forensic Science in Poplar.
  • When: Thursday, June 16, 2022.
  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

