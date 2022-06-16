ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yield10 Bioscience Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

 4 days ago
Benzinga Pro data, Yield10 Bioscience YTEN reported Q1 sales of $149.00 thousand. Earnings fell to a loss of $3.33 million, resulting in a 11.78% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Yield10 Bioscience brought in $152.00 thousand in sales but lost $2.98 million in earnings. What Is Return On Capital...

