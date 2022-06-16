Illinois adds protections for survivors of sexual assault

CHICAGO — Illinois law now states a person is unable to give consent when intoxicated regardless of who provided the substance, and now includes expanded health care accessibility for sexual assault survivors after Gov. JB Pritzker signed two bills Thursday.

Senate Bill 3023 and House Bill 5441 were both signed by the governor at Rush University Medical Center where speakers included the center’s president / ceo, state leaders, and a survivor of sexual assault. See what they had to say in the video above.

HB5441 expanded the legal definition of consent when an abuser knows, or reasonably should know, the victim is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This applies in situations where the victim was voluntarily drinking or using drugs; a situation in which many sexual assault cases were thrown out due to negative perceptions, according to a release from the governor’s office.

This change in definition is designed to provide a clearer path for prosecution against those who commit sexual assault on impaired victims.

SB3023 amends the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act which governs the health care required to be provided to victims of sexual assault. Namely, it expands the act’s reach beyond hospitals to qualified health centers, and doubles the amount of time victims can seek care under the act from 90 days to 180 days.

These changes guarantee a victim seeking medical treatment to medical personnel specifically trained to care for victims of sexual assault, according to the release.

