Why Sidus Space Stock Is Soaring

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 15, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet in connection with a proposed financing for $5,125,000.00 (CAD) (the "Proposed Financing") with an institutional investor, the terms of which will be announced once all due diligence has been completed, which is expected by June 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to pay a refundable due diligence deposit of $75,000 (CAD) (the "Deposit Shares") via the issuance of 81,522 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.92 per common share.
