Why Sidus Space Stock Is Soaring

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are surging Thursday on continued momentum after the company on Wednesday announced that it's part of the Collins Aerospace team, which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract. The xEVAS...

#Axiom Space#Stock#Sidus Space Inc Sidu#Collins Aerospace#The Xevas Program#Loganart#Pixabay
