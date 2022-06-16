ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

EXCLUSIVE DC First Look: Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can reveal the covers of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5. Due out September 27th, covers are by Sean Murphy and J. Scott Campbell. Check out our review of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1....

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Knight #6

Bruce Wayne’s difficult journey to become Batman continues as he travels to Northern Canada seeking a mastery of weapons and marksmanship from a legendary hunter. Bruce’s companion, however, will reveal a lethal secret that could jeopardize the entire mission…. Written by: Chip Zdarsky. Art by: Carmine Di Giandomenico.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #4 review: Come together

The story of the Devil Nezha continues in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #4, where we get quite the confrontation between heroes and demons. Mark Waid and Dan Mora continue with their high-octane action, and in this issue, we get some drama and a hard choice to fulfill to stop Nezha. With this story arc set in a Bronze Age-style, it will be interesting to see how the adventure inserts itself into the continuities of Superman and Batman.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime: Hero’s Twilight #6

A threat has been amassing forces from across time and universes. Their plan is to finally free humanity from their dependency on these so-called heroes. All these beings do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no issues and bringing no peace to the world. Instead, this being will bring the hero community to its knees, and finally help society reach its true potential. The Age of Heroes is over.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League’s funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren’t on this Earth anymore…they’re on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!
COMICS
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Knight#Courtesy Of Dc Comics#Wayne Industries
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
toofab.com

Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku's True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
COMICS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy