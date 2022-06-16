ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé announces new album 'Renaissance' to drop July 29

By By The Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next studio album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop July 29.

The superstar began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.


Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.


“Renaissance” would be the follow-up to 2016’s “Lemonade,” but the artist has been hard at work of late, featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “Savage” and opening the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song “Be Alive,” from the film "King Richard."


In 2019, she curated and produced the soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Gift,” for the remake of “The Lion King.” The song “Black Parade” from the soundtrack won a Grammy in 2021 for best R&B performance, Beyoncé's 28th Grammy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Academy Awards#King Richard
