A kitesurfer was killed and several injured when a “mini-tornado” hit a beach in France on Saturday evening.According to local reports, “apocalyptic” gusts of wind threw the 31-year-old man against a seafront restaurant window at Villers-sur-Mer, in the Calvados department in Normandy, northwestern France.Winds up to 90 km/h were observed in Deauville, Villers-sur-Mer, Ouistreham, Trouville and Le Havre. It was reported that the temperature dropped by almost 15 degrees Celsius in a matter of a few minutes.Video footage from the day of the “mini-tornado” shows the sky darkening and whirlwinds of sand rising up along the shoreline.Residents can be...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO