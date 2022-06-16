60-year-old Stefanie Beltran died after a two-vehicle accident in Riverside (Riverside, CA)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

60-year-old Stefanie Beltran died after a two-vehicle accident in Riverside

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 60-year-old Stefanie Beltran, from Perris, as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Riverside. The fatal car accident took place at around 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 215, just south of Spruce Street [...]

