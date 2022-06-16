Everything You Need to Know About Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Richie Shazam’s new short film, Found Family—which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend—explores how the model struggled with her femme identity while growing up in her native New York. “I had gender dysphoria, and I felt disconnected from my body,” Shazam says in the film. Feeling lost, the model would often ride the subway for hours just to escape her disapproving home life, or jet around the city in search of a new community that would accept her. At 18, she met her lifelong friends Briana Andalore and Julia Fox, who immediately encouraged Shazam to be herself. “They would always give me shelter, food, clothes,” says Shazam. “They gave me all of the tools I needed to be myself, and always did it with no judgment and open arms.”

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO