Everything You Need to Know About Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

By Ranyechi Udemezue
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
As the first images from Greta Gerwig’s bold new vision for Barbie have emerged over the past few weeks, here’s everything we know about what to expect from the film, released next year. Margot Robbie will star in the titular role, with Ryan Gosling confirmed to play...

