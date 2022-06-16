Jan. 6 Committee Day 3 Rundown: How to Watch Mike Pence’s Lawyer, Chief of Staff and More Take the Stand

Click here to read the full article.

The third public hearing regarding last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol attack will take place this Thursday.

The hearing was initially scheduled to take place Wednesday night, but was postponed with a day’s notice, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. The Thursday hearing will continue as planned and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. ABC News, CBS News and C-SPAN will all broadcast live coverage of the hearing on their channels. Their coverage can be viewed online through live TV services such as Hulu Live TV.

According to a statement from representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) posted on the official Jan. 6 Committee account, Thursday’s hearing will be focused on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Michael Pence into refusing to count electoral votes, as part of a coordinated effort to undermine the 2020 election.

According to CBS News , there will be four main sections of the third hearing: the first will explore the theory brought by lawyer John Eastman that Pence could reject electors, the second will focus on the testimony of Trump’s lawyers who will refute that theory, the third will focus on the campaign from Trump to pressure Pence and the fourth will focus on the dangers that still exist regarding the number of people who believe the election was rigged.

The main witness expected to be called for Thursday’s hearing is lawyer Greg Jacob, who served as Pence’s main legal counsel. Conservative lawyer J. Michael Luttig, who also advised Pence, is expected to appear. The hearing is also expected to include a video of Marc Short, the former chief of staff for the vice president, but he will not appear as a live witness.

The hearings have seen the committee of U.S. representatives — chaired by Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and including Cheney, Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — present evidence regarding the Jan. 6 attack, when over 2,000 people invade the Capitol building in order to disrupt the electoral college vote count.

During the first hearing, the committee provided their opening statement, giving an overview of the events of Jan. 6. The second hearing focused on the actions of President Trump and those running his campaign in the days following the 2020 election, with a focus on how the president refused to listen to supporters who told him he fairly lost to current President Joe Biden.