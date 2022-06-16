ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jan. 6 Committee Day 3 Rundown: How to Watch Mike Pence’s Lawyer, Chief of Staff and More Take the Stand

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQevZ_0gCiHk0a00

Click here to read the full article.

The third public hearing regarding last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol attack will take place this Thursday.

The hearing was initially scheduled to take place Wednesday night, but was postponed with a day’s notice, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. The Thursday hearing will continue as planned and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. ABC News, CBS News and C-SPAN will all broadcast live coverage of the hearing on their channels. Their coverage can be viewed online through live TV services such as Hulu Live TV.

According to a statement from representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) posted on the official Jan. 6 Committee account, Thursday’s hearing will be focused on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Michael Pence into refusing to count electoral votes, as part of a coordinated effort to undermine the 2020 election.

According to CBS News , there will be four main sections of the third hearing: the first will explore the theory brought by lawyer John Eastman that Pence could reject electors, the second will focus on the testimony of Trump’s lawyers who will refute that theory, the third will focus on the campaign from Trump to pressure Pence and the fourth will focus on the dangers that still exist regarding the number of people who believe the election was rigged.

The main witness expected to be called for Thursday’s hearing is lawyer Greg Jacob, who served as Pence’s main legal counsel. Conservative lawyer J. Michael Luttig, who also advised Pence, is expected to appear. The hearing is also expected to include a video of Marc Short, the former chief of staff for the vice president, but he will not appear as a live witness.

The hearings have seen the committee of U.S. representatives — chaired by Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and including Cheney, Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — present evidence regarding the Jan. 6 attack, when over 2,000 people invade the Capitol building in order to disrupt the electoral college vote count.

During the first hearing, the committee provided their opening statement, giving an overview of the events of Jan. 6. The second hearing focused on the actions of President Trump and those running his campaign in the days following the 2020 election, with a focus on how the president refused to listen to supporters who told him he fairly lost to current President Joe Biden.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 25

Teresa Eldred
4d ago

....ummm, Where's the Actual Proof???Not hear-say. We all have an opinion.Let Mike Pence testify, under oath. Wake up America!!! Enough of this! America is falling right before your eyes!!!Stand up and stop believing the lies!🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲❤️

Reply(3)
2
Related
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Chicks Postpone More Tour Dates After Natalie Maines’ Vocal Problems Halt Concert

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks have postponed three more tour dates to give singer Natalie Maines “vocal rest” after she stopped a concert a half-hour in Sunday night in Indianapolis. “As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” the band announced on social media, listing the cities of Clarkston, MI, Noblesville, IN and Cincinnatti, OH, all of which have new dates listed for late September or early October. Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC — The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022 This makes four shows to date that are being or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Variety

Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Pete Aguilar
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Martha Mitchell
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Live Tv#Abc News#Cbs News#C Span#Hulu Live Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy