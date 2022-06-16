UrgentMED Acquires Urgent Care 3D to Expand High-Quality and Accessible Healthcare Across Southern California
Largest Acquisition to Date Will Provide Greater Access to Patient-Centered Care with Streamlined Services. UrgentMED, a leader in revolutionizing the healthcare experience, today announced the acquisition of Urgent Care 3D, an experienced provider of urgent care facilities, including its 5 clinics in Carlsbad, Rolling Hills Estates, Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange, and...business.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0