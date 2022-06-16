NC nail salon owner sentenced for forced labor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a North Carolina woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for using verbal, physical and emotional threats to coerce a person to work at her nail salon for nearly two years.

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King says Thuy Tien Luong of Charlotte was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to the victim.

Luong was convicted of forced labor in January 2021.

Evidence presented at her trial showed Luong punished the victim when she disobeyed the defendant or otherwise failed to perform to the defendant’s satisfaction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.