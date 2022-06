The most powerful 12GB/256GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is now available to buy in the U.S. and at a tempting price. But our review noted the software isn’t always as stress-free as some of its rivals. Does this mean the phone should be overlooked? I’ve lived with the OnePlus 10 Pro since its release, and during that time, the software has calmed down and (mostly) lets me get on with life. As part of this, some of its more helpful everyday features and ability have also come to the forefront.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 HOURS AGO