ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Washingtonian: Zinnia has the Area’s Best Tavern Garden

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The quality and diversity of the restaurant scene in the area continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Washingtonian Magazine has featured Zinnia in its Best of Summer in DC issue for having the area’s Best Tavern Garden:. The grassy gardens at Silver...

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival Brings High-Profile & Local Artists To Baltimore This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday. Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Silver Spring, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Source of the Spring

Morning My Day Café Planning to Open in Arrive Building

Morning My Day café is planning to open at 1305 Fenwick Lane in the Arrive Silver Spring apartment building, according to signs on the building and posted on the door. The Source has little information at this point. However, one sign says the menu will include fresh-baked Japan bread, sweet and savory crepes, Belgian waffles, chiffon cake, bubble tea, and coffee.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Supermarket News

Grocery Outlet opens first store in Maryland

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dad Celebrates Fatherhood & Shatters Stereotypes With WASHED DADS Clothing Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all heroes wear capes, so a Maryland father has created a clothing line dubbed “WASHED DADS” to remind us of the real heroes in our lives.  After climbing the ladder over the last six years, Joshua Thomas is now the highest-ranking Black operator among Amazon’s thousands of Global Specialty Fulfillment employees. “I have responsibility for all of the same-day fulfillment centers, from Virginia into Ohio up into Massachusetts and everything in the middle,” Thomas told WJZ. Serving as the regional director of nine same-day fulfillment centers, Thomas spends quite a bit of time on the road, away from his...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Tavern#Fish N Chips#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Washingtonian Magazine#Aleppo#Old World#Soko#Washington City Paper
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
NottinghamMD.com

Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—An opening date has been announced. The new Nike Clearance store on THE AVENUE at White Marsh on June 23rd. First announced back in January, Nike Clearance will be located in the former Staples location at the local shopping hub. Nike Clearance offers deals and discounts on clearance shoes, clothing, gear, and more.   The post Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
mocoshow.com

Popeyes is Selling its Two Piece Chicken Deal for $.59 All Week

Now through June 19, Popeyes is selling its 2-piece Signature Chicken for just 59 cents, the same price as when Popeyes first opened in 1972. To get the deal, you need to order the chicken through the Popeyes mobile app and spend at least $5. The deal is not available through on-line ordering apps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Source of the Spring

Final Closeout at The Brooks | Buy a Home & Lock In Your Rate Today

Make The Parks at Walter Reed your new summer destination. Residents of The Brooks, the luxury move-in-ready condos available at The Parks, are gearing up for a season filled with music, culture, community activities, and more. This month we are celebrating the return of Jazz in The Parks and weekly fitness classes such as yoga and barre. Throughout the summer both residents and neighbors enjoy movies on the Great Lawn, the return of our on-campus Farmers’ Market, and live music performances. Don’t miss your opportunity to fully immerse yourself in this new neighborhood experience. The Brooks is over 85% sold and are the only homes available for immediate move-in until Spring 2023. Priced from the low $400s, these 1, 1 + den, and 2 bedroom condominiums are selling quickly. This is the final opportunity to take advantage of The Brooks’ closeout incentive of $10,000, which can be used towards closing costs, yearly condo fees, or a rate buy-down. Schedule your tour today, contact our sales team at 202.315.5431 or thebrooks@urbanpace.com.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AFRAM Festival takes over Juneteenth Weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Biggest African American Festival on the East Coast is back this weekend. Experience food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family at Druid Hill Park. Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Parkville VFW to become grocery store

(Parkville, MD) -- A Parkville landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road is about to become a grocery store. The VFW hall which first opened in 1946 has suffered in recent years from declining membership and the effects of the pandemic. The hall has been sold as part of...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy