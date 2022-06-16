Washingtonian: Zinnia has the Area’s Best Tavern Garden

Make The Parks at Walter Reed your new summer destination. Residents of The Brooks, the luxury move-in-ready condos available at The Parks, are gearing up for a season filled with music, culture, community activities, and more. This month we are celebrating the return of Jazz in The Parks and weekly fitness classes such as yoga and barre. Throughout the summer both residents and neighbors enjoy movies on the Great Lawn, the return of our on-campus Farmers’ Market, and live music performances. Don’t miss your opportunity to fully immerse yourself in this new neighborhood experience. The Brooks is over 85% sold and are the only homes available for immediate move-in until Spring 2023. Priced from the low $400s, these 1, 1 + den, and 2 bedroom condominiums are selling quickly. This is the final opportunity to take advantage of The Brooks’ closeout incentive of $10,000, which can be used towards closing costs, yearly condo fees, or a rate buy-down. Schedule your tour today, contact our sales team at 202.315.5431 or thebrooks@urbanpace.com.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO