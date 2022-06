Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Schools’ rising second graders got a sweet treat with their visit Friday to Sally Lane’s Candy Farm in downtown Paris. It was an educational trip for them–they learned about Sally Lane’s history, what it’s like working at a candy store and they learned how to make their own small batches of their famous pink mints. Best of all, they got to sample what they made. Sally Lane’s owners said they had so much fun hosting the group. “Paris, TN – those are some GREAT kids that came through here!! We were so blessed to get to spend a little time with them!!” (Henry County Schools photo).

