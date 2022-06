Samuel McFarland is a police officer with the Winter Garden Police Department. He is assigned to Whispering Oak Elementary School as a school resource officer and is tasked with the safety and security of the campus. Principal Lee “Kip” Montgomery said McFarland is a great role model for the students and works to instill positive lessons in the children, is courteous and active in school classrooms, helps with lunch duty, and assists parents and staff with various needs.

WINTER GARDEN, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO