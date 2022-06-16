ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

DOWNTOWN MURDER | 2 shot, 1 killed in double shooting overnight, say police

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that 2 people were shot and one was killed in a shooting...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore Police report at least four homicides over the weekend

At least four murders were reported by Baltimore City police this weekend. Those homicides put the city on pace to record more than 350 murders this year, which would be the highest number in nearly 30 years if that trend continues. Early Saturday, at around 7:05 a.m., patrol officers responded...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. MTA police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Northeast Baltimore Early Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 40-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 4a.m. on Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue. Medic responded to the scene but pronounced the victim dead at the location. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Baltimore City Police
foxbaltimore.com

One person killed, another wounded in early morning Father's Day shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near North Dukeland Street. Officers on scene located a 25-year-old woman with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Restaurant and business owner shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore restaurant and business owner was shot and killed Sunday in the city's Ednor Gardens section, city police said. Trevor White, 40, was a co-owner of RYMKS, a soul food, sports bar, near the Reginald Lewis Museum in Little Italy. The restaurant was closed on Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Car crash in Jessup leads to arrest on weapons charges, Arundel police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A car crash early Monday in Jessup lead to the arrest of a Columbia man on weapons violations, Anne Arundel County police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the scene of a single-car crash in the area of Old Jessup Road and Jessup Road in Jessup around 3:30 a.m.
JESSUP, MD
uktimenews.com

15-year-old boy is killed and 3 are shot dead at DC Music Festival

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were shot dead when gunfire erupted Sunday night at an unauthorized music event in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood known for its nightlife, authorities announced. The Metropolitan Police Department had shut down the event, known as Moechella, a free...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Four People In West Baltimore Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police searching for missing teenager

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are asking for your help finding a teenage girl last seen on June 19th. Police say 13-year-old Genesis Ramos was last seen in Pikesville. Police say she weighs about 100 pounds. Police do not have a detailed description of what she was wearing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy