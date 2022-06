NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened in the 6100 block of Louisville Street in Lakeview. The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told WDSU that he was moving his car around 7 p.m. Friday when a blue SUV drove past him. Seconds later, he said two men got out of the SUV and ran toward him, armed with guns.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO