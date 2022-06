Ghosts has officially begun filming the highly-anticipated sophomore season of its smash-hit sitcom in Montreal and the cast gave fans a little tease of all the shenanigans to come with a set of hilarious behind-the-scenes videos on Monday. Kicking the first day off with a video teasing who will be the first to break out in giggles while filming, the reel shared across the CBS sitcom's official social media accounts shows the cast while on set, led by Devan Chandler Long suggesting his co-star Danielle Pinnock would be the first, followed by his fellow castmates thinking it would be Asher Grodman.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO