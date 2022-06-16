ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Unemployment Insurance Operations Center Closed Monday In observance Of Juneteenth National Independence Day

ALBUQUERQUE — All New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ (NMDWS) offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center, will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. The department urges claimants to plan accordingly. The...

BeWellnm: Operational Changes To Aid Leadership Transition

ALBUQUERQUE — BeWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, announces operational updates as the state prepares for a successful 2023 Open Enrollment Period in the fall. As beWellnm begins its search for a permanent CEO, it has contracted with GetInsured, the nation’s leading provider of health insurance exchange technology...
ECONOMY
ladailypost.com

Summer Food Service For New Mexico Children Resumes

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) Family Nutrition Bureau announced Friday the return of the Summer Food Service Program at 570 meal site locations across the state. Administered by ECECD and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the program...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Judicial Clerkship Summer Externship Program Underway

2022 Judicial Clerkship Program kick-off at the New Mexico Supreme Court. Front Row from left: Judicial Clerkship Program (JCP) student Deanna Warren, JCP student Angelica Aragon, Supreme Court Justice Julie J. Vargas, Kateri Eisenberg, JCP students Killean Carter, Kimberly Weston, Barbara Ryan and Emmalee Johnston. Middle Row from left: Supreme Court Justice David K. Thomson, Supreme Court Justice Briana H. Zamora, Celina Baca, Alma Buena, Dominic Martinez, Ryan Azar, Emily Worline, Judge Court of Appeals Judge Jane Yohalem, Lana Elledge, and Morgan Pettit, Member Services Manager with the State Bar of New Mexico. Back Row from left to: Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, Kara Shair-Rosenfield, Jordan Vasquez, Royce Deller, Lionel Vetch, Julio Romero, Emma Easom, Past President, State Bar of New Mexico Tina Cruz, Court of Appeals Judge Gerald Baca, Ambrose Kupfer and Sonya Duke-Noel. JCP students not pictured – Brittany Dutton-Leyda and Oliver Stephanz. Courtesy/NMSC.
EDUCATION

