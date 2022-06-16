Registration Underway For LAMS Spring Break Trip To Washington, Early Bird Discount Deadline Is Saturday

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos would like to thank the public for supporting the Club’s fundraising events over the past year. Thanks to you, in that time they’ve been able to provide much-needed support to the Navajo Nation, pack more than 40,000 meals for northern New Mexico food banks, award scholarships to deserving high school seniors, work toward the worldwide eradication of Polio, and much more. The Club is excited to announce their 2nd Annual Brews, Band and BBQ at 5 p.m. June 25 at Bathtub Row Brewing. MANZANARES will be back to rock the house, and Bryant Roybal will be serving up delicious BBQ. Your ticket also includes your first beverage from the Tub. Kids 12 and under are free! Tickets are available online at brewsbandbbq2022.eventbrite.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO