CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Monday confirming the cause and manner of death for a man who was shot by police Sunday. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy June 20 on Adnan Husejnovic, 33. Dr. Duval was able to determine that Mr. Husejnovic’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

CONCORD, NH ・ 4 HOURS AGO