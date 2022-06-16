Driver of Stolen Car Strikes and Kills Man Walking in Florence-Graham Crosswalk

A Filipino family says they are still traumatized after being mocked and attacked last month in the drive-thru of a McDonald's in North Hollywood.Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, were in the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Victory Boulevard on May 13 when a Jeep bumped them from behind. The two women called 911 and Roque's father for help."I didn't even know him and we [were not] not doing anything," said Nerissa.The driver of the Jeep drove by them at least twice, taunting them in a mock Asian accent and saying, "You're so Asian" and "I kill you" through open...

