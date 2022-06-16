Semi-trailer hits bicyclist in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a grandmother after they said officers found a 3-year-old girl's body in a trash receptacle at an Oklahoma City home. Around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a trouble unknown call at a home near Southwest 151st Street and Western Avenue. A news release...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating after police said a body was found in the Oklahoma River. Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that the body was found in the river near Interstate 40 and Pennsylvania Avenue. They have not released any other details. KOCO 5 will provide more...
OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a busy weekend for police across Oklahoma, responding to multiple violent scenes. From standoffs to armed robberies, metro police had a busy weekend. First responders pulled a body out of the Oklahoma River. No foul play was suspected and the victim is currently listed as a John Doe.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after someone struck a Payne County deputy's vehicle while responding to a call in Stillwater. The deputy was heading to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a crash on State Highway 51 when authorities said a white pickup truck driving through the intersection hit his vehicle. The deputy had his lights and sirens on.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials have provided new updates after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a trash can. In newly released court documents, investigators said 3-year-old Riley Nolan had been found in the trash can on Saturday. However, nobody reported Nolan’s death until Tuesday. The grandmother, 60-year-old...
BETHANY, Okla. — Overnight, multiple agencies worked to extinguish a building that caught fire in Bethany. The fire occurred near Northwest 27th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon all responded to battle the smoke and flames that could be seen high into the night sky. Crews...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck in a Downtown Oklahoma City grain cart, police said. The man was found in a cart near Reno and Lottie where he had been trapped for about 24 hours, said police. The man was found to be severely dehydrated and sunburnt, said the Oklahoma City […]
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Garvin County. Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer called authorities to report her neighbor William Philpott was making threats toward her and her family. In addition to the caller,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the suspect hit a woman in the head with a bat and stole her money near 23rd Street and Lottie Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 the woman was transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody after a standoff with police in Oklahoma City. According to OKC police, a man and woman got into a physical fight inside a home near Southwest 63rd Street and Portland Avenue when he threatened to shoot himself and police. She was...
NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old missing since last week. Police said Chloe Hummingbird Kendall was last seen on June 15 and may be at risk. Chloe is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials found a body in the Oklahoma River. On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department located a body in the Oklahoma River near Southwest 15th Street and South Walker Avenue. According to authorities, they are waiting for the Medical Examiner to arrive. Officials told KOCO there...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma said they’re making progress toward a train that would connect Edmond to Norman. A central hub would be located in downtown Oklahoma City. With the commuter rail, the overall vision is to have a hub for both commuters...
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — A person is in custody after shooting at officers near Pauls Valley. On Saturday, Lighthorse Police received a call after 12 p.m. for assistance with an active shooter situation near Pauls Valley. Lighthorse Police Special Weapons and Tactics team were immediately dispatched. Authorities said the...
Comments / 0