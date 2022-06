The Joplin Art in the Park & Car Show's set to go this Saturday, the 18th. Race check-in for the 11th Annual Dawson's Run will be on time at 9, in front of the old Joplin Mart, race time's at 10. Between 10, & 4, area vendors will be selling their goods & wares in the park, & there'll be food & drinks available throughout the day, Nancy Bar Wagon will be set up right next to the horseshoe tournament. The Kids Zone will have rides, inflatables & FUN treats. "Big Sky Drive" will take the stage both Friday & Saturday evening with LIVE music. If you see me at the bar wagon, please come up & say hello. Joplin will be jumpin' this weekend.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO