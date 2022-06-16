ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

‘Riverview pillars’ set to be honored with roundabout statue for G.W. and Lillian Symmes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe call is out for a public art project that seeks to recognize, posthumously, the contributions of “Riverview pillars” G.W. Symmes, a physician, and his wife, Lillian, the namesake of Symmes Elementary School in Riverview. According to the call for artists put forth by the Hillsborough County...

