‘Riverview pillars’ set to be honored with roundabout statue for G.W. and Lillian Symmes

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feather Sound, or near Clearwater, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Belleair and Belleair Bluffs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO