ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article62 million people from the Midwest to Florida are facing...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

33 large wildfires rage across 5 U.S. states

Wildfires driven by a record-setting heat wave and sustained dry, windy conditions triggered mandatory evacuations in Arizona and Southern California on Monday. By the numbers: More than 33 large fires now burning across five states have razed more than 1 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. 20...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Over 45 million under severe storms and tornado threat

More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Midwest#Baby Formula#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Heat dome bakes Southeast

A heat dome will contribute to record-breaking temperatures across the nation meanwhile, we are tracking a risk of severe storms for Southeast and Plains. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy