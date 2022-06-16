ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free entry for Sundays on The Waterfront in West Palm

By Patti Roth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree events in West Palm include Sundays On The Waterfront featuring regional and national performers. The events are 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. third Sundays. They’re perfect for frugal dates, family fun, and excursions with friends or solo. Sundays On The Waterfront events include. Meyer Amphitheatre is...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — One winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Boca Raton. The winning ticket, one of three, was sold at PRIP Mart located on NW 20th Street. The ticket is worth $67,044.83. The winning numbers were 14-22-24-31-33.
West Palm Beach, FL
Wellington, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Aventura, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Doral, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Florida Government
classiccenter.art

Lanzetta's Classic Barbershop Delray Beach Fl

Lanzetta's Classic Barbershop Delray Beach Fl. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1774 sq. 3 beds, 2 baths ∙ 1996 sq. Beautiful one bedroom one bath condo in pineapple. 3 beds, 3.5 baths ∙ 2572 sq. Love salon 140 ne 2nd ave, ste 6. Source: www.thepanamacitybeachmap.com. Source: www.hospitalityonline.com. House Located...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Visitors in their own town’: How much tourism is too much? Delray Beach officials grappling with growing issue

After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Bear sighting in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Adrienne Arsht
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Kosher Chobee opens in West Palm Beach; American Icon Brewery in Fort Lauderdale closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Transatlantic Service Returns To Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport execs rolling out the red carpet for Norse Atlantic Airways officials to celebrate the Scandinavian carrier's inaugural flight from F-L-L to Oslo. Broward Commissioner Steve Geller says this is a huge economic boon for the fastest growing major airport in the U-S. He says this will not only create jobs at the airport, but at local hotels and restaurants too. This marks the return of transatlantic service to FLL, which has been missing for several years. The new nonstop route will operate thrice-weekly in an environmentally friendly Boeing 787.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

MTV 'Jackass' star Bam Margera found at hotel bar after leaving Florida rehab center

DELRAY BEACH — Actor Brandon "Bam" Margera, best-known as the star of the former MTV  show "Jackass," was found Wednesday after he left a Delray Beach treatment facility without authorization this week, police said Thursday.  Officers made contact with Margera on Wednesday after he was reported missing from a treatment facility, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
#Little Haiti#Beach Park#Free Events#On The Waterfront#Free Entry#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Meyer Amphitheatre#Evernia St Banyan#Banyan Blvd#Doral Yard#Percussive Arts
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm man, 20, dies in Palm Beach crash

PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach man died Saturday morning after a high-speed car crash in Palm Beach, sheriff's deputies said.  Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving his 2007 Honda CRV "at a high rate of speed" on South County Road in Palm Beach at about 3:25 a.m., when his car veered from the road in the 700 block, hitting a concrete pole, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Afternoon Storms Return To Florida Sunday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) The Juneteenth holiday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

