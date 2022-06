Two Congressional districts in the region should be hotly contested. Eight people have qualified for a newly-redrawn Congressional district that includes western St. Petersburg and southern Pinellas County. On the Republican side are Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, Kevin Hayslett and Christine Quinn, who ran against Tampa Democrat Kathy Castor two years ago. The winner of August's primary will face Eric Lynn, the sole Democrat to qualify. State Representative Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner dropped out after being drawn out of the district.

