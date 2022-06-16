Denver School Board President on Alleged Intimidation, Possible Coup Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – The Five Points neighborhood in Denver holds one of the largest and most established Juneteenth celebrations in the nation. “In Five Points, we’ve celebrated the holiday for over seven decades and we move forward with being branded “The Juneteenth Classic” identifying what makes our culture innovative and uniquely authentic,” said Norman Harris, President of the Juneteenth Music Festival in a press release. (credit CBS) In addition to local and internationally acclaimed music acts on two main stages, hundreds of vendors were on-hand offering a variety of cuisines and retail merchandise. There were block parties on the side streets, and a youth boxing match. The two-day festival kicked off with the Juneteenth Parade which started at Manuel High School and marched down East 26th Avenue. “Our 2022 festival is distinctly special as it’s also the state’s first paid holiday honoring Juneteenth. It’s a momentous milestone in our historical recognition as African Americans,” Harris said in the news release. (credit CBS) This is the first year that Juneteenth is a national holiday, which most companies, government agencies, and organizations will be observing with a paid day-off on Monday, June 20, 2022. Denver’s Juneteenth celebration is free to the public, and runs through Sunday, June 19th.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO