ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver School Board President on Alleged Intimidation, Possible Coup Attempt

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 4:30 p.m. today, June 16, the Board of Education for Denver Public Schools will hold a public meeting following a daylong retreat. Both sessions could be contentious, according to District 2 representative Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, who believes that two of her colleagues, board vice president Tay Anderson and at-large member...

www.westword.com

Comments / 6

Deborah G. Halberstadt
3d ago

I thought teaching was supposed to be the priority, teaching the kids reading. writing, arithmetic and history (good and bad) where we came from and where are we headed, no pointing fingers, looking out for only certain races. you along with parents are short changing all students when you all cannot even get along. kids can't read, write do math and know nothing about history because you all have your own agenda and to hell with the kids. parents are not teaching their children to respect the teachers or other adults, no accountability. wake up parents, school is not your daycare.

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court endorses daily searches of Denver student under 'safety plan'

Colorado's second-highest court found Denver school security officials acted lawfully by continuing their daily searches of a student with a prior handgun offense, even when the "safety plan" enabling the searches had no expiration date. It has been nearly four decades since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in-school searches do...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | The price of pettiness in Douglas County

How many taxpayer dollars would you be willing to spend for spite?. That question came to me as I read a recent Colorado Politics article reporting on what some (me, for example) might see as pettiness on the part of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. It appears that, for at least two of the three-member board, the answer might be the better part of a billion dollars.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopols.com

Jan Kulmann must withdraw from the CD-8 congressional race

Today, ProgressNow Colorado called for Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann to withdraw from the race for Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District. It’s not a demand we make lightly, but the details of Kulmann’s conduct as president of the board at Stargate Charter School raise serious questions about her fitness to serve the public in any capacity.
THORNTON, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's crackdown on concealed carry backfires

Denver's new ban on concealed weapons in public buildings and parks has drawn an unexpected political retaliation.What's happening: In response to the concealed-carry crackdown, Republican commissioners in neighboring Douglas County are weighing whether to seize a 1,000-acre mountain park owned by the city of Denver.Daniels Park — located in Douglas County, between Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch — has been under Denver's jurisdiction for nearly a century. It's a prized piece of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, home to a herd of bison and several historic ranch buildings. What they're saying: Douglas County commissioner George Teal...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver School Board#Alleged Intimidation#The Board Of Education#District 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
worldnationnews.com

Post premium: Top news of the week of June 13-19

As Title IX turns 50, in a three-day series, the Denver Post examines the legacy of Colorado’s most storied female athletes and how the state’s progressive approach to women’s athletics has allowed them to succeed in their chosen sport. Gave. Yet inequality remains as no major women’s professional sports team calls the state home.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

CBS4 Denver Caught Peddling Fake News (Again)

UPDATE: It was brought to our attention that last night’s CBS4 report, which insisted on only giving “Wendy’s” first name to highlight the supposed danger, in addition to publicizing the address to “Wendy’s” home that was the whole basis of the alleged privacy concerns, actually disclosed Wendy Meritt’s name in full along with the home’s address:
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver’s Juneteenth Celebration Expanded To Two Days

DENVER (CBS4) – The Five Points neighborhood in Denver holds one of the largest and most established Juneteenth celebrations in the nation. “In Five Points, we’ve celebrated the holiday for over seven decades and we move forward with being branded “The Juneteenth Classic” identifying what makes our culture innovative and uniquely authentic,” said Norman Harris, President of the Juneteenth Music Festival in a press release. (credit CBS) In addition to local and internationally acclaimed music acts on two main stages, hundreds of vendors were on-hand offering a variety of cuisines and retail merchandise. There were block parties on the side streets, and a youth boxing match. The two-day festival kicked off with the Juneteenth Parade which started at Manuel High School and marched down East 26th Avenue. “Our 2022 festival is distinctly special as it’s also the state’s first paid holiday honoring Juneteenth. It’s a momentous milestone in our historical recognition as African Americans,” Harris said in the news release. (credit CBS) This is the first year that Juneteenth is a national holiday, which most companies, government agencies, and organizations will be observing with a paid day-off on Monday, June 20, 2022. Denver’s Juneteenth celebration is free to the public, and runs through Sunday, June 19th.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Seven Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crime Now

The number of violent crimes in Denver has been rising along with the temperature — and according to the latest statistics from the Denver Police Department, the majority are concentrated in a tight knot of seven areas in the heart of the city. The Ballpark District, which includes Coors...
Washington Examiner

Where Californians go, homelessness and violence follow

When the renovated Denver Union Station was unveiled in 2014, there were bands, food trucks, and plenty of activities for families with children. The $500 million project was designed to be the “crown jewel” of lower downtown. And for a number of years, it was. Unfortunately, Union Station...
CALIFORNIA STATE
9NEWS

Street racers may be responsible for deadly shooting on I-70, police say

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said street racers may have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 70 Saturday evening that left a man dead. According to APD, a man was driving a pickup truck down eastbound I-70 near Colfax Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. when several shots were fired into the truck, killing the man.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy