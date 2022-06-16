Good Morning Gators: GatorMade holds Etiquette Dinner for freshmen, transfers

Florida cornerback Devin Moore. (Isabella Marley/UAA Photo)

The GatorMade program held an Etiquette Dinner at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on June 9 for the recent 2022 signees who reported to campus for enrollment.

The early enrollees also took part in the dinner, including freshman cornerback Devin Moore.

“A compliment to the Spurrier restaurant, first of all. Just thanks to them for hosting us, serving us some great food, meeting some great people,” Moore said in the video below. “Just the information we were able to learn during the dinner, the table manners that we all need to remember when we go to formal events.

“Things like what side the knife is on, what side the fork is on, making sure to get up when a woman leaves the table and making sure to get up when she sits back down. Signs of respect so you don’t look out of place when you go to top-tier events, and you represent yourself well and also the University of Florida and also your family and friends.”

The GatorMade program, launched by head coach Billy Napier in January, is a holistic player-focused and purpose-driven initiative that develops the football players during their time at UF and beyond.

Over spring break, nine UF football players spent four days in Atlanta for a weekend of professional exposure, exploration and experience.

Men’s Wearhouse measured the entire Florida football team for two custom-tailored suits earlier this month, and last week GatorMade provided a financial literacy session for the players from the NIL consulting firm Team Altemus.

“I’m actually majoring in business, specifically finance,” Moore said. “When I meet with people to make connections, former people who have done it at a very high level, I’ll be able to present myself in a great way and just show them I’m a very professional individual. This goes a long way because you never know who you’ll meet.”

The UF football program officially announced the signing of JUCO wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.

