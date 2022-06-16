ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State sends out new quarterback offer; former Lions commit leaves program out of new top six: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 7 hours
Neeo Avery.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 16 include a new offer out to a Wednesday camper and an update on a previous Nittany Lions commitment who has a new top schools list out.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions on Thursday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the player in the photo above.

Four-star Glen Burnie, Md., Good Counsel athlete Neeo Avery, who was once committed to Penn State, did not include the Lions in his new top six.

The schools that did make the cut were Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Oregon.

“This was a really tough decision,” Avery told On3 when he decommitted from the Lions. “Me and my mom, we really sat down and thought about it, talked about it, for a long time. It wasn’t easy because Penn State has treated me like family, even stuck with me through my injury. I really appreciated that.”

However, it wasn’t enough to keep Penn State in the running in the end.

In better recruiting news for Lions fans, a new quarterback offer is out.

Penn State head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich liked what they saw from Class of 2025 Malik Washington at Wednesday’s elite prospect camp. So, they became the second program to join the race for the Baltimore, Md., Archbishop Spalding recruit. Virginia Tech was the first program to do so.

Finally, we’ll highlight a fact that might surprise some Penn State fans. As FOX Sports shared on social media Wednesday, the Lions, Ohio State, and Alabama are the only schools with a Biletnikoff, Doak Walker, and Davey O’Brien Award winner. Those go to the best receiver, running back, and quarterback in any given season, respectively.

Here are your trivia answers: Bobby Engram won the first-ever Biletnikoff honor in 1994, Todd Blackledge took home the Davey O’Brien in 1982, and Larry Johnson earned the Doak Walker in 2002.

Headlines of the day

Penn State’s 2022 defensive tackle room: PJ Mustipher is the leader, but who else will emerge?: Flounders, PennLive

Boasting useful versatility, Landon Tengwall narrowing specialization: Bauer, BWI

PSU Q&A: Manny Diaz Acclimatizes, Mike Yurcich Is Humbled: Wogenrich, SI

Alex Bacchetta, vying to compete for immediate punting role, to face ‘pressure situations’: Bauer, BWI

Penn State football film review | Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad brings size, experience to offensive line: Ripchik, Daily Collegian

Class of 2025 defenders Brett Clatterbaugh, Trent Wilson, talk Penn State offers following last weekend’s camp: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“It’s a humbling experience being a coordinator here. But the biggest thing is that you have to sit there and take a look at yourself — strip it down and start back from scratch, so to speak. Don’t be afraid to learn and don’t be afraid to listen.”

–PSU offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to SI about where he stands coming out of the 2021 season before the 2022 slate begins.

