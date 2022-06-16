ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Road Recap: After a dominant run in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss begin build of 2023 class

By Zach Berry about 7 hours
After holding court in the transfer portal, Ole Miss has turned their attention to the high school ranks. What's the latest?

fanrecap.com

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Named Transfer Portal Boom-Or-Bust Candidate

After leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was forced to replace his talented quarterback, Matt Corral. Kiffin already had a viable option at quarterback in freshman Luke Altmyer but knew he needed more competition in the quarterback room. Kiffin found his guy, quarterback Jaxson Dart, via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January, and ever since there has been a quarterback competition in Oxford, Miss. Altmyer performed better during the Ole Miss spring football game, but Kiffin has still not named a starter for week one.
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

Ole Miss continues its postseason domination

OMAHA, Neb (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi baseball team saw one streak come to an end in an opening-round game of the College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field. But the Rebels kept a much more important alive and well. Starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia allowed one run...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss adds to 2023 class with commitment from Georgia ATH

Ole Miss picked up the fifth commitment for its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when Crisp County (Georgia) ATH Ahmad Brown announced his pledge to play for Lane Kiffin’s program. Brown shared the news on his Twitter account:. Brown, a 3-star prospect, plays both offense and defense. His 247Sports...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Oxford, MS
OHS Chargerette’s First Coach Steps Down After Almost 10 Years

While watching her son at a travel ball game about 10 years ago, Robyn Lyons overheard a conversation between a few other moms that caught her attention. “They were talking about how the (Oxford) school board approved having a dance team and they were looking for a coach,” Lyons told Hotty Toddy News earlier this week while at the Universal Dance Association dance camp at Mississippi State University. “I scooted my chair and said, ‘What did you say about a dance team?’”
OXFORD, MS
Ole Miss Chi O aims to finish strong

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carter Cleveland Wilson Sr. of Downers Grove, Illinois. Miss Margaret Casey Wilson hopes to use her final year at the Oxford, Mississippi, school to hone her skills in the field of marketing and advertising, learning from mentors along the way, before she embarks on a career in her chosen field.
OXFORD, MS
Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
GRENADA, MS
$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford, MS – Cody Gaines Dies in Rear-End Crash on US-278

It was reported that a pickup truck was traveling behind a dump truck on the highway. The two vehicles crashed, with the pickup hitting the rear of the truck. The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Cody Gaines, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The two occupants of the dump truck were not injured.
OXFORD, MS
Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
PONTOTOC, MS
Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
TUPELO, MS
MSCS Superintendent responds to calls for his resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the largest school system in Tennessee responded to calls for him to step down. Dr. Joris Ray became the leader of the Memphis Shelby County School system in 2019. He led the district through the pandemic, no easy feat for any school superintendent.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
