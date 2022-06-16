Road Recap: After a dominant run in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss begin build of 2023 class

After leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was forced to replace his talented quarterback, Matt Corral. Kiffin already had a viable option at quarterback in freshman Luke Altmyer but knew he needed more competition in the quarterback room. Kiffin found his guy, quarterback Jaxson Dart, via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January, and ever since there has been a quarterback competition in Oxford, Miss. Altmyer performed better during the Ole Miss spring football game, but Kiffin has still not named a starter for week one.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO