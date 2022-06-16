ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss is back in the College World Series but it is an unfamiliar feeling for many

By Jake Thompson about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D53mb_0gCgg6Iw00
Tim Elko (Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics)

Welcome back to the College World Series, Ole Miss. After a six-year absence the Rebels are spending mid-June in Nebraska and competing for a national championship with seven other teams.

Omaha is a special place and has been the epicenter of the college baseball season with the final two weeks culminating at the newly-named Charles Schwab Field — formerly known as TD Ameritrade Park.

After snapping a four-plus decade drought when Ole Miss reached the College World Series in 2014 it was the first time for Mike Bianco. The Ole Miss skipper is now back for a second time in his 22-year career in Oxford.

Earlier this week Bianco reflected on the College World Series and what it means to Omaha hosting the annual national championship tournament.

“It’s the pinnacle of college baseball,” Bianco said. “It’s the mountain top and it’s what everybody strives for at the beginning of the year. I don’t think that’s ever changed in the whatever it’s been, 70 years, the College World Series.

Obviously, the way Omaha’s embraced the College World Series. That’s why it’s synonymous, Omaha and the College World Series. People don’t say they want to get the College World Series. They say they want to get to Omaha. You don’t do that without being a special place and the people in the community embracing (it).”

Bianco is returning to familiar surroundings but for his team they are walking into foreign territory and a stadium they have never set foot in.

On Wednesday, Ole Miss took the walk into Charles Schwab Field for the first time after arriving in Omaha. Prior to that, no Rebel on the current roster ever walked into the stadium but many have thought about what that moment would be like.

“I don’t know exactly how I’m going to feel,” said Peyton Chatagnier on Tuesday. “I’m going to be really excited. I don’t know what it’s doing to be be like, I’ve never been. I’m sure there will be some nerves and some chills walking into the stadium and everything. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait.”

The final ride for Tim Elko looked to be having a very premature ending midway through the season. Instead, Elko and the rest of the team heated up at the right moment and is sending the captain to Omaha for the first time to cap Elko’s career properly.

Elko was the one to secure the 27th out against Southern Mississippi on Sunday, clinching the ticket to get to Omaha. A moment that felt almost too perfect to be believed by those who did not witness it with their own eyes.

Now Elko, along with his teammates, are getting to play on the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ and the right to dogpile one final time in 12 days.

“It’s starting (to sink in now). It definitely took a day or two, for sure,” Elko said of getting to Omaha. “I grew up watching the College World Series and dreamed of getting there the last couple years now I finally get to play there. It’s a dream come true.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

More Magnolia State magic in Omaha? Ole Miss trying to follow Mississippi State, make CWS history

Could college baseball be owned by the state of Mississippi? The Ole Miss Rebels enter Omaha as a definite underdog, but that hasn’t stopped them in a remarkable postseason run. A year ago, Mississippi State entered NCAA Tournament play as something of an afterthought behind Arkansas’ overall greatness and Vandy’s two pitching aces. The Bulldogs outlasted both and a year later, the intra-state rival Rebels could change the sport by pulling their own brand of Omaha magic. How crazy would this be?
OMAHA, NE
WDAM-TV

Ole Miss continues its postseason domination

OMAHA, Neb (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi baseball team saw one streak come to an end in an opening-round game of the College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field. But the Rebels kept a much more important alive and well. Starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia allowed one run...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss adds to 2023 class with commitment from Georgia ATH

Ole Miss picked up the fifth commitment for its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when Crisp County (Georgia) ATH Ahmad Brown announced his pledge to play for Lane Kiffin’s program. Brown shared the news on his Twitter account:. Brown, a 3-star prospect, plays both offense and defense. His 247Sports...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Oxford, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
hottytoddy.com

OHS Chargerette’s First Coach Steps Down After Almost 10 Years

While watching her son at a travel ball game about 10 years ago, Robyn Lyons overheard a conversation between a few other moms that caught her attention. “They were talking about how the (Oxford) school board approved having a dance team and they were looking for a coach,” Lyons told Hotty Toddy News earlier this week while at the Universal Dance Association dance camp at Mississippi State University. “I scooted my chair and said, ‘What did you say about a dance team?’”
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

Your Next Girlfriend’s Getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Summer is for road tripping and this one is for the girls. With three distinct shopping districts, an abundance of unique culinary experiences, and live music to dance the night away, your next girlfriend’s getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrive in the city where anything is possible and check-in...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
bobgermanylaw.com

Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
GRENADA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mayor talks Pepper Chase extension, markers in blog post

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite this week touched on a couple of things in his most recent blog postings from the “Mayor’s Report” on the official city website. One involved the work of extending Pepper Chase Road south from the Landers Center. Musselwhite said the work is underway and is making significant progress.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Rebels#The College World Series
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Cody Gaines Dies in Rear-End Crash on US-278

It was reported that a pickup truck was traveling behind a dump truck on the highway. The two vehicles crashed, with the pickup hitting the rear of the truck. The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Cody Gaines, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The two occupants of the dump truck were not injured.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Wednesday crash killed two in Grenada County

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday morning in Grenada County left two people dead. Sheriff Rolando Fair said the wreck happened at approximately 9:15 on Highway 51. It appears two vehicles collided. The crash killed Kenneth Williams and Douglas Williams, both of Tillatoba. Two other individuals were taken to...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

MSCS Superintendent responds to calls for his resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the largest school system in Tennessee responded to calls for him to step down. Dr. Joris Ray became the leader of the Memphis Shelby County School system in 2019. He led the district through the pandemic, no easy feat for any school superintendent.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy