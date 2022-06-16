ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2023 DL Jo'Laison Landry enjoys SMU official visit, taking process slow

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpKM6_0gCgezOi00
2023 DE Jo'Laison Landry at SMU. (Twitter)

2023 Houston (Tex.) C.E. King defensive end Jo'Laison Landry is fresh off a trip up to Dallas, checking in at SMU for an official visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Mavericks close out Outlaws to reach TBL Regional Finals

In just their second season in The Basketball League the Shreveport Mavericks are back to their winning ways. Shreveport closed out the Enid Outlaws in game 3 Saturday night to win the series 2-1 and advance to TBL's Regional Finals. 112-104 was the final in Oklahoma. Paul Harrison led the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
starlocalmedia.com

Cowboys to remember: Saying goodbye to five of Coppell’s best

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Coppell and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
COPPELL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rough Riders to Wear Dallas Black Giants Negro League Uniforms Sunday

The Frisco Rough Riders will trade their traditional scorched red and cream for black and white during the Juneteenth weekend when they don the uniforms of the former Dallas Black Giants. The Dallas Black Giants were a Texas Negro League baseball team known for their fast-paced style of baseball and...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Monthly

DFW’s Favorite Honky-tonk Band Is Led By a Dude With an Accordion

The Squeezebox Bandits were halfway through a three-hour set in February when they decided to reintroduce themselves. The sound quality at Second Rodeo Brewing, a spacious beer garden in a recently redeveloped area of the Fort Worth Stockyards, wasn’t great that day. For much of the first half of the show, the band’s singing was barely audible over the din of beer orders and chatter, and front man Abel Casillas looked like he was trying to nudge more volume out of his accordion by thrusting his hips to one side or the other with every squeeze of the instrument.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Dallas restaurant ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in America by international judging panel

An Italy-based organization dedicated to recognizing and ranking outstanding pizzas worldwide has ranked a Dallas restaurant among the top 50 pizza makers in America. 50 Top Pizza ranked Partenope Ristorante, Dino and Megan Santonicola’s Italian restaurant in dowtown Dallas, at Number 17. Partenope is the only Texas restaurant to crack the top half of the list; Il Forno in San Antonio ranked 32 and Bufalina Due in Austin was ranked 37. My list would have been different, but this isn’t my list.￼
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#American Football#College Football#Dl
tamuc.edu

TAMUC Alum and Renowned Radio Personality Reflects on His Career

A&M-Commerce alumnus Donovan Lewis is a professional radio personality on SportsRadio 96.7/1310 (“The Ticket”), the top-rated radio station in Dallas-Fort Worth. In a recent interview with Barrett Sports Media, Donovan talked about his beginnings in radio, challenges he's faced on his career journey, and what it's like to host a show for nearly seven years with Dallas icon Norm Hitzges.
DALLAS, TX
arlington.org

Kim Takes Arlington: Your Guide to Arlington's Most Instagrammable Spots

Keeping your social media feed on fleek is a vacation must-do. We’re going to let you in on some of the best places in Arlington with help from a very special (and recognizable) guest to get that Insta-worthy influencer-level selfie photo that will guarantee a double tap. Don’t be rude – share those photos with the world on #NationalSelfieDay for your comeback story. Scroll through the gallery to see Kim’s favorite spots.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
reportwire.org

How Opal Lee helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday

After spending a morning in April at her 13-acre farm, a food bank and a fundraiser for a Juneteenth museum, Opal Lee, 95, kicked off her shoes at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, and sat down to relax. She joked that the house looks like a museum with nearly...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garland latest North Texas city to revamp downtown

DALLAS — Cities across North Texas are working to revamp their downtowns to attract foot traffic as more people move to the suburbs. In downtown Garland, a long-awaited downtown redevelopment project’s been underway since November 2021. Karin Wiseman, the owner of The Karin Wiseman Collection, has a view...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

3 arrested leading officers on car chase, crashing in Dallas

DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area. Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy