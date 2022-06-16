2023 DL Jo'Laison Landry enjoys SMU official visit, taking process slow
2023 Houston (Tex.) C.E. King defensive end Jo'Laison Landry is fresh off a trip up to Dallas, checking in at SMU for an official visit.
2023 Houston (Tex.) C.E. King defensive end Jo'Laison Landry is fresh off a trip up to Dallas, checking in at SMU for an official visit.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0