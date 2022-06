Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a rough year for the crypto market, to say the least. As a whole, the industry has lost some $2 trillion in value since its November 2021 peak, with leading digital assets like Bitcoin and Ether falling 52% and 67%, respectively, year-to-date.

