Several factors contribute to soaring gasoline prices, but the greed of oil barons is an unlikely explanation no matter what President Joe Biden claims. It's not that energy companies don't want to make a buck; to the contrary, we count on their self-interest to drive the innovation and competition that puts fuel in our tanks. But it's not as if they've grown greedier in recent months. What has actually changed is that the world has become more chaotic even as overregulation and an ideological crusade against petroleum discourage investment and make it difficult for supply to catch up with demand.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO