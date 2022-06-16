NBA Finals prop bet payday: 4 prop bet predictions for Game 6

The Boston Celtics welcome the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden Thursday for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ABC) with Golden State leading the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Below, we list the best value prop bets from Tipico Sportsbook‘s 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Warriors are entering following a 104-94 victory, having held Boston to under 100 points in 3 of the last 4 games.

The Boston offense has stalled as the red-hot shooting of role players like PG Derrick White and C Al Horford has regressed. Golden State was led by SF Andrew Wiggins’ 26 points in Game 6.

Boston, the best against-the-spread team in the playoffs, will be in a must-win scenario in Game 6. It’s 1-1 in its 2 NBA Finals home games.

NBA Finals prop bets for Game 6

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Celtics PG Derrick White points: UNDER 9.5 (-106)

The minutes just aren’t going to be there for White in Game 6.

He had 21 minutes in Game 5 and was 0-for-4 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep. He has just not been as aggressive finding his own shot since that Game 1 eruption.

In Game 3, a huge win to put Boston up 2-1, White scored just 7. He hasn’t been used much in must-win scenarios, and I expect him to struggle to see time as PG Marcus Smart should be well over 40 minutes.

Celtics SF Jayson Tatum assists: OVER 6.5 (+112)

The Celtics have found success when Tatum is the distributor, not scorer. Boston is 2-0 when Tatum hits at least 7 assists, which he has only done in wins for the Celtics.

He’s averaging 7 assists per game in the NBA Finals, and I expect him to be more of a passer as the season is on the line. He’ll want to ensure his teammates are involved, and that’s what is best for the offense as well.

Considering that message should be relayed to the star, I’ll take his over in assists.

Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins points: UNDER 18.5 (-135)

After an eruption in Gam3 5, this prop has gone up a point, which is a huge point.

Wiggins has hit 18 points in 3 postseason games. Wiggins has hit over this prop just 5 times in 21 games. He also has yet to top this number at Boston, having gone for 18 and 17.

This one should be close as Wiggins will be involved, but after a 26-point showing and an increased value, I’d play this as Golden State will try to get Curry finding his rhythm again.

Warriors SG Jordan Poole points: UNDER 11.5 (-112)

Poole has been a staple of the Warriors’ offense over the past several months, but that’s not the strength they want to play right now. They do not want to expose themselves defensively, which is what we saw in Game 5.

SG Gary Payton II got more minutes than Poole (almost double) because he’s not a liability defensively. Poole had 14 points on 8 shots in 14 minutes. He was 3-for-6 from deep and 3-for-3 from the line.

That’s not sustainable, and although he has consistently hit it (which feels like there’s reverse-line movement on this prop given he has hit it so much), this game shouldn’t bode well for him to see many minutes.

