Eugene, OR

No More Business As Usual

By Letters Editor
 5 days ago

I am a retired 4J and Bethel Elementary School counselor. I worked with a first grader who blew the head off of their 2-year-old neighbor, showing them “Dad’s gun.” The surviving child is traumatized. Now another school shooting. All school age children...

hh-today.com

A big sign would help, like ‘Tire store’

Companies building a store in Albany, especially a big one that everybody driving by can see, are missing a bet when they don’t put up a sign explaining who they are and what they’re building. If they did, they would satisfy the natural curiosity of the public, and...
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

New enterprises pop up around Lebanon

Despite the pandemic and the tenacity of the COVID-19 virus to linger and disrupt business, some new businesses still managed to pop up like stubborn flowers in rocky terrain; and what interesting flowers they are. Here’s a peek at some of Lebanon’s newest businesses and the people who run them....
LEBANON, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: How do I know when hummingbirds are finished using their nests?

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

UP’s bridge job on Cox Creek: $2.2 million

In case you haven’t had enough yet of this Cox Creek railroad project, here’s more. Today I heard from Aaron Hunt, senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific in Portland. Here’s what he told me via email:. “We are replacing the bridge in Albany as...
ALBANY, OR
KDRV

Cow loose on highway in Thurston

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
DeanLand

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
kezi.com

Truck rams into commercial building in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore.-- A truck smashed into a commercial building Saturday morning, officials said between 5:30 and 6:00. This is at a wellness office and the Dak Thai Café on Front Street on the corner of West Oregon Avenue. Pictures from a community Facebook page show the truck and camper...
CRESWELL, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Mary’s Peak Road is about to provide exquisite views by removing some vegetation and creating stunning overlooks!

Alsea, Ore. — Later this summer, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will start a habitat improvement project along Marys Peak Road in Benton County. The project will be visible from the roadside overlook at mile 2.5. By removing some vegetation, the project will improve forest habitat by reducing competition between trees, provide logs for nearby stream restoration projects, and restore the view from the roadside overlook.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, June 17

Another earthquake was recorded off the Central Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.2-magnitude quake was located west of Florence at a depth of six-miles. It’s the fourth quake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast this week.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Man faces robbery charge accused of attempting to steal child's bicycle

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A homeless man is facing a robbery charge accused of trying to steal a child's bicycle Sunday, according to Springfield Police. Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Main Street around 8:30 a.m. when 28-year-old Rubio Donovan was attempting to steal a child's bicycle from the back porch of an apartment.

