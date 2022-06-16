ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

More Guns In Schools Is Not The Answer

By Letters Editor
 5 days ago

Jerry Ritter (Letters 6/2) has asked for statistics about the effect of people with concealed weapons permits in schools. I ask him to show statistics that anyone with guns in schools makes schools safer....

